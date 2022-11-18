Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Lowers Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 1.6% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Booking by 129.2% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Booking by 66.3% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 11.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $4.80 on Friday, hitting $1,935.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,816.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1,924.87. The company has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $37.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at $94,833,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at $94,833,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,638,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,270.00 to $2,370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,441.70.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

