Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,806,000 after buying an additional 28,209 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in Home Depot by 8.9% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% during the first quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $310.51. 116,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,328,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.44.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.29.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

