Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 2.0% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $412,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,998,397.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total value of $412,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,998,397.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,931 shares of company stock worth $18,681,572. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.74.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.96. The company had a trading volume of 223,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,048. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $306.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.59.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

