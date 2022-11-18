Norris Perne & French LLP MI Acquires 1,900 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

BIP opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 553.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIP shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

