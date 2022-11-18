Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $292,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in CSX were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 124.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 645,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after acquiring an additional 357,299 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 12.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 5.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.31.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

