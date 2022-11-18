Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Northland Securities

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Northland Securities to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Northern Technologies International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday.

Northern Technologies International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.73. 3,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,890. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 387,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 65,817 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

