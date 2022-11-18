Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC traded up $4.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $523.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $345.90 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $502.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.17.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

