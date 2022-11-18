Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Trading Up 12%

Shares of Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) were up 12% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 127,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 41,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nova Leap Health in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Nova Leap Health alerts:

Nova Leap Health Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75.

About Nova Leap Health

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Leap Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Leap Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.