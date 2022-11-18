Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Up to $13.06

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.06, but opened at $13.98. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 135 shares changing hands.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

