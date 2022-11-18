NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lowered by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,294 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 138,435 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 4.7% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after buying an additional 243,671 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after buying an additional 964,349 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,828,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,954,589,000 after buying an additional 1,325,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,691,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,917,292,000 after buying an additional 496,713 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.21.

NVIDIA stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.05. 2,451,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,209,384. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $391.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

