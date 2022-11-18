NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Issues Earnings Results

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.04. The stock had a trading volume of 217,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,841,464. The firm has a market cap of $391.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.68 and a 200-day moving average of $157.02.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Barclays reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.21.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

