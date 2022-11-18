NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Susquehanna

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.21.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.40. The company had a trading volume of 564,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,841,464. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.02. The firm has a market cap of $384.46 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after buying an additional 4,515,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6,749.0% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $285,893,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

