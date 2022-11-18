NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $195.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NXPI. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $170.09 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.00 and a 200 day moving average of $165.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

