NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.845 per share by the semiconductor provider on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

NXP Semiconductors has raised its dividend by an average of 65.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. NXP Semiconductors has a payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $11.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.9 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $170.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,488,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788,119 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $145,864,000 after purchasing an additional 48,663 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 558.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 27,738 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NXPI. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

