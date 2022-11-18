O-I Glass Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,354 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.
O-I Glass Price Performance
Shares of OI opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $17.94.
Institutional Trading of O-I Glass
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 120.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.
