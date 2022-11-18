O-I Glass Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,354 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,039% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of OI opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $17.94.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 120.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About O-I Glass

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

