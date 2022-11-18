OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

OFG Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OFG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.98. The stock had a trading volume of 163,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 23.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $991,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 10.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 45.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 253,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,746,000 after buying an additional 78,969 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

