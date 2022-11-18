Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.65

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.65 and traded as high as $7.14. Oil States International shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 487,958 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oil States International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oil States International from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Oil States International Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66.

In other Oil States International news, COO Philip Scott Moses bought 58,624 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $212,805.12. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,687.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 22.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 38,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Oil States International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

