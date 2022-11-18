OKB (OKB) Market Cap Reaches $1.18 Billion

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $14.59 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can now be purchased for $19.73 or 0.00119041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OKB Token Profile

OKB launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and a Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply at 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

