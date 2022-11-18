Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Olaplex from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Olaplex from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut shares of Olaplex from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Olaplex from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Olaplex from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Olaplex Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Olaplex stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 23,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,266,439. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Institutional Trading of Olaplex

Olaplex Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 97.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,916,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,722,000 after buying an additional 2,193,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Olaplex by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,729,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,365,000 after purchasing an additional 538,084 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,054,000 after purchasing an additional 527,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at $41,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

