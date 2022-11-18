ON (NYSE:ONON) Downgraded by William Blair to Hold

William Blair lowered shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ONON. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Williams Trading downgraded shares of ON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.45.

NYSE ONON traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 42,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,056. ON has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $50.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $302.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.30 million. ON had a negative return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. Analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ON by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,301,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,527,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,099,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

