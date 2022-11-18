OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) PT Lowered to $3.00

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Benchmark to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OCX. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $2.10 to $1.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of OncoCyte from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $0.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.67.
OncoCyte Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of OCX traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,294. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $50.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.64.
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.
