OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

OncoSec Medical Stock Performance

ONCS opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. OncoSec Medical has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $40.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoSec Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in OncoSec Medical Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of OncoSec Medical worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.