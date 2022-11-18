OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.
ONCS opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. OncoSec Medical has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $40.24.
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.
