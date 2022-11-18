ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Increased by Herbst Group LLC

Herbst Group LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up approximately 2.7% of Herbst Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,113,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,659,000 after purchasing an additional 583,454 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.30. The stock had a trading volume of 105,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,726. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 103.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

