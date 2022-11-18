Oppenheimer Trims Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Target Price to $8.50

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer to $8.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Backblaze’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Backblaze has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 14.20.

Backblaze stock opened at 4.15 on Tuesday. Backblaze has a 12 month low of 3.96 and a 12 month high of 31.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 4.90 and its 200-day moving average is 5.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $131.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Backblaze by 275.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Backblaze during the first quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

