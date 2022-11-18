Oppenheimer Trims Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Target Price to $8.50

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer to $8.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Backblaze’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Backblaze has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 14.20.
Backblaze Price Performance
Backblaze stock opened at 4.15 on Tuesday. Backblaze has a 12 month low of 3.96 and a 12 month high of 31.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 4.90 and its 200-day moving average is 5.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $131.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze
Backblaze Company Profile
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Backblaze (BLZE)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.