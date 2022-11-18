Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Boosted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,904 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.58.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $213.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

