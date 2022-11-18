Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $84.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.58.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $79.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.00. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.