Orexplore Technologies Limited (ASX:OXT) Insider Kent Swick Buys 205,589 Shares of Stock

Orexplore Technologies Limited (ASX:OXT – Get Rating) insider Kent Swick bought 205,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$17,475.07 ($11,728.23).

On Tuesday, November 8th, Kent Swick purchased 1,050,000 shares of Orexplore Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$199,500.00 ($133,892.62).

Orexplore Technologies Limited engages in the mineral technology business in Australia and internationally. The company offers GeoCore X10, a transportable X-ray rock mass scanning technology that converts drill core samples into a three-dimensional data set, which provides a through the rock image of internal structures and textures, and elemental detections and density; and Orexplore Insight that organizes geological information from drill holes.

