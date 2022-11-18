Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00.
Oscar Health Stock Down 4.1 %
NYSE:OSCR opened at $2.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Oscar Health has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $11.69. The company has a market cap of $589.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 11,729 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $58,175.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Oscar Health Company Profile
Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.
