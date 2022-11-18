OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OSIS traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.28. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,423. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $103.17.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 19th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $143,042.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,864.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $2,117,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,554.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $143,042.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,864.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,886 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,236 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 171,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

