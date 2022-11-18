Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at TD Securities

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.19.
Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 0.2 %
TSE:OR opened at C$16.83 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$11.90 and a 12 month high of C$18.59. The stock has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.
Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
See Also
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.