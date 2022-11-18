Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at TD Securities

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.19.

TSE:OR opened at C$16.83 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$11.90 and a 12 month high of C$18.59. The stock has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.45%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

