Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Position Lessened by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.21. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

