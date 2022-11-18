Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Cowen

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen to $3.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on OWLT. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Owlet from $2.25 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Owlet from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Owlet in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

OWLT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.94. 251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,571. The firm has a market cap of $108.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. Owlet has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in Owlet in the 1st quarter valued at $3,998,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Owlet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Anqa Management LLC raised its position in Owlet by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Anqa Management LLC now owns 1,618,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 190,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Owlet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Owlet by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,722,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after buying an additional 1,149,939 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.

