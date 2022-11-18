Oxen (OXEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.85 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. In the last week, Oxen has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001073 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.85 million and $176,167.48 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,653.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00376748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025395 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00116964 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00795069 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.28 or 0.00626149 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00237735 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,751,830 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

