Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PTVE. Bank of America cut their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Pactiv Evergreen from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pactiv Evergreen

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jade Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 98,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. 22.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

