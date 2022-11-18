Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) shares fell 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.03. 14,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,301,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGY. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $185.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGY. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

