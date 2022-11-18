Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $225.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.71% from the company’s current price.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $181.67 to $196.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.32.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $156.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $213.63.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,503.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,676 shares in the company, valued at $16,488,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total transaction of $134,400.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,743,816. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,568 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after buying an additional 1,532,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $326,282,000 after buying an additional 1,189,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.