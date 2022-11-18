Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.37-3.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85-6.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.85 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.37-$3.44 EPS.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $231.32.

PANW traded up $14.60 on Friday, hitting $171.16. 136,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,837,084. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.49, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.51.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.58, for a total value of $279,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,176 shares in the company, valued at $16,326,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total transaction of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $942,503.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.58, for a total value of $279,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,326,306.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $37,743,816. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,604.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,784 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 715.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 119,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,627,000 after buying an additional 104,949 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 204.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after acquiring an additional 96,277 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

