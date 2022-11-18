Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at MKM Partners

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by MKM Partners from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $232.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $213.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $231.10.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $156.56 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,488,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total transaction of $2,700,813.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 649,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,726,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,488,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,743,816. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.