Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2022

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-$0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.37-$3.44 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $181.67 to $196.67 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.32.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $12.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.85. 221,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,837,084. The company has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of -187.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.01 and a 200 day moving average of $213.51. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANWGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total value of $2,700,813.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 649,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,726,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total value of $2,700,813.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 649,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,726,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total transaction of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $37,743,816 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 45.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.