Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-$0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.37-$3.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $181.67 to $196.67 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $12.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.85. 221,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,837,084. The company has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of -187.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.01 and a 200 day moving average of $213.51. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total value of $2,700,813.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 649,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,726,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total value of $2,700,813.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 649,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,726,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total transaction of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $37,743,816 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 45.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

