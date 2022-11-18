Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63-1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.37-3.44 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.6 %

PANW stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.56. 7,659,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,729,626. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.51. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $208.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $230.34.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total transaction of $2,700,813.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 649,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,726,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total transaction of $2,700,813.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 649,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,726,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total value of $13,426,180.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 384,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,131,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock worth $37,743,816 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

