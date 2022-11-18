Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Director Buys C$20,052.44 in Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall purchased 1,021 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,052.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,101 shares in the company, valued at C$100,183.64.

G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall bought 2,400 shares of Parex Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,016.00.

Parex Resources Stock Performance

TSE PXT opened at C$19.61 on Friday. Parex Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.44. The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$20.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Parex Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on PXT shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Parex Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

