Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives C$39.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.80.
PKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
Insider Activity at Parkland
In other Parkland news, Director Steven P. Richardson acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.34 per share, with a total value of C$50,051.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at C$144,453.39. In other Parkland news, Director James Pantelidis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, with a total value of C$131,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 264,528 shares in the company, valued at C$8,716,197.60. Also, Director Steven P. Richardson acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,051.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$144,453.39. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,410 shares of company stock worth $307,036.
Parkland Stock Performance
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
