Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives C$39.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.80.

PKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Activity at Parkland

In other Parkland news, Director Steven P. Richardson acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.34 per share, with a total value of C$50,051.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at C$144,453.39. In other Parkland news, Director James Pantelidis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, with a total value of C$131,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 264,528 shares in the company, valued at C$8,716,197.60. Also, Director Steven P. Richardson acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,051.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$144,453.39. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,410 shares of company stock worth $307,036.

Parkland Stock Performance

Parkland Company Profile

TSE PKI opened at C$25.44 on Friday. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$24.25 and a 1 year high of C$39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.73.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

