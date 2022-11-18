Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 1.24% of Pathward Financial worth $14,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CASH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in Pathward Financial by 15.9% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $65.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pathward Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Pathward Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pathward Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.