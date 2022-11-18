PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.05

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $0.75. PAVmed shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 3,913,139 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of PAVmed from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

PAVmed Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PAVmed ( NASDAQ:PAVM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in PAVmed by 372.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 66,104 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in PAVmed by 1,525.7% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 330,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PAVmed by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 148,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 45,791 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of PAVmed by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 160,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PAVmed by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

