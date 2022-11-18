PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Chardan Capital from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

PDS Biotechnology Stock Up 10.1 %

NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $9.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a current ratio of 15.37. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45.

Institutional Trading of PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDSB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 78.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.