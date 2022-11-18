PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

PennantPark Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PNNT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. 307,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,951. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The company has a market cap of $403.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

