Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 190.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4,607.7% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter worth about $258,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PEN traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $193.81. 994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,498. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.58 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.31. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $290.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.45.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $289,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,711,837.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,945. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.