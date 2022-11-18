Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.40. 531,555 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average session volume of 179,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Performance Shipping Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72.

Institutional Trading of Performance Shipping

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Performance Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Performance Shipping by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. It owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

