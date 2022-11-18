PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Shares Up 3.1%

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.62 and last traded at $89.48. 273,166 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 184,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.81.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 10.8% in the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 135,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,164 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 98.8% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 18,394 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

