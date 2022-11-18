Pinnacle Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2022

Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PMGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 108.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,872,000 after buying an additional 15,563,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after buying an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after buying an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after buying an additional 2,402,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977,553 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.5 %

PM stock opened at $95.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.07.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.