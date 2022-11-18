Pinnacle Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 108.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,872,000 after buying an additional 15,563,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after buying an additional 8,417,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after buying an additional 2,428,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after buying an additional 2,402,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977,553 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.5 %

PM stock opened at $95.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.07.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

